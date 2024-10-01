DOMESTIC helpers, or also known as maids, have been part of many Malaysian households for many years, sacrificing their time with their family and dedicating themselves to looking after their employer’s household.

An entrepreneur decided to show her appreciation toward her maid, affectionately referred to as Bibik by treating her to a nice dinner complete with a birthday celebration.

A TikTok video by Afza Liza Hazizan showed the entire family dining at a restaurant with Bibik and unbeknownst to her, a cake appeared before her, decorated with candles and the words “Happy Birthday, Bibik” written on it.

At first Bibik was confused but seeing everyone celebrate her birthday and looking at the written wish on top of the cake moved her to tears.

“Bibik cried even more upon receiving her gift. She told my mother that no one has ever celebrated her birthday before,” Afza said in her video.

In the video, Bibik had burst to tears, touched by her employer’s gesture in remembering something that was overlooked for majority of her life.

“Eventhough we are not related by blood, I have never considered Bibik as an outsider.

“Thank you, Bibik for always taking care of my children, not counting the time and effort looking after them,” she added.

Netizens were also moved by Afza’s thoughtful gesture in remembering Bibik’s birthday and commented that domestic helpers need to be appreciated more for their contribution in the households they are hired in.