M’sian entrepreneur wants culprit to apologise to his wife

A local entrepreneur by the name of Hafiz Mahamad recently went viral on TikTok for taking matters into his own hands after discovering that another man had been enjoying himself with a picture of his wife.

Through the help of friends, Hafiz managed to find the culprit. But instead of filing a police report, he wanted to “save” the man’s life.

He asked the man to complete three things, with the first being to apologise to his wife in front of him. “I will neither film or photograph you. I only want to witness your apology,” said Hafiz.

The second request was for the culprit to apologise to his mother.

“I want you to call your mother in front of me and apologise to her. You do not need to describe what happened. Your mother is a lady, apologise to her in front of my eyes.”

If the man completes the first two “challenges”, Hafiz added that he would provide him with a “gift.”

“I’m going to offer you an airline ticket to Mecca so you may undertake Umrah (the pilgrimage). “Hopefully, your sins will be washed away there.”

Hafiz defined that he was giving the man another opportunity since he was still young and hoped to see him change.

Few people would take this approach to forgiveness. We hope the culprit learns his lesson.

