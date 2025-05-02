WHO doesn’t love a good chocolate bar? Especially when it’s packed with delicious additions like nuts, caramel, or biscuits.

But what no one expects is an unwelcome surprise—worms crawling inside.

A Malaysian father, WandyYusoff, was horrified to discover that the chocolate bar his son was happily eating was infested with small worms.

In a brief 10-second TikTok video, WandyYusoff shared footage of the half-eaten chocolate bar, with a tiny worm wriggling on the surface.

He explained in the caption that he had purchased the chocolate from a shop, and his child had already taken a big bite before he noticed the infestation.

“Bought it earlier at the shop, then my child ate it... and wow, no idea how many have already gone into the stomach,“ Wandy wrote, expressing his shock.

To make matters worse, the chocolate bar’s expiry date was listed as November 2025—suggesting it was supposedly still “safe” for consumption.

The viral video quickly sparked a wave of disgust among Malaysian netizens, with many expressing their horror and nausea.

Some even shared their own unsettling experiences.

“I’ve experienced this too. Only realized it when I saw worms on the last piece—noticed tiny holes like worm trails. Rushed back to the supermarket to file a report,“ commented Aimi Bakhri.

Another user, Jawiyah Jawan, recalled a similar incident: “Just like me before—I only encountered it once in my life. Luckily, I opened it right after paying. Went straight back into the supermarket to ask for a replacement, but they accused me of putting the worms in the chocolate myself! Thankfully, they still let me exchange it for a new one.”