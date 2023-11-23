M’sian man consumed Haidilao 764 times in the past three years

HAIDILAO, a renowned hotpot chain, is celebrated for its exceptional service and delectable soups, earning global acclaim. But for many, hotpot would be a once a month or at most, a once a week treat.

Recent reports highlight a woman from China who has patronised the restaurant more than 600 times in the past nine years, spending a staggering $270,000RMB (RM175,000) for her love for hotpot.

This dedicated patron even chose to have hotpot 12 times in a single week, leaving many astonished.

Now, a Malaysian has come forward with his love for hotpot, having visited Haidilao 764 times in the last three years.

A circulated online image reveals that a Malaysian named Chea has surpassed 700 visits, earning him premium membership status with Haidilao. The man was found to have been eating hotpot for over 10 times in 14 days, to have earned that membership.

