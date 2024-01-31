RECENTLY, an automotive enthusiast made a touching decision to sell his favourite car for a worthy cause and many netizens have honourably commended him for it.

The man shared details of his car before explaining that 100% of the sales will be channelled to a Malaysian non-governmental organisation (NGO), Cinta Gaza Malaysia (CGM).

He later then shared a joyful update that the car had been sold along with a screenshot of the funds transferred to the NGO.

“Alhamdulillah, my favourite automobile has been sold. Cinta Gaza Malaysia receives 100% of the funds raised. No payments are made through me. Thank you, buyer. May this sustenance bring blessings to us and our brethren there,” captioned the Facebook post.

Netizens flooded the post complimenting him for his charitable act.

One netizen additionally remarked, “Alhamdulillah, may you and your family have undying abundance.”

Meanwhile, another online user said, “Keep it up, abang, you are an inspiration to us all.”

What an inspirational move; we wish the local man and his family unlimited abundance.