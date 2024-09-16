M’sian shared how he successfully tripled his salary in a year by switching three companies

JOB hopping. Are you an advocate of it?

Typical stereotypes paint job hoppers as bad hires as they presume this is an employee who is disloyal or unreliable.

But one anonymous man shared how his job hopping led him to triple his pay.

He shared that he had been working in his company (Company A) for six years since 2016, where he started as a Senior Executive and in 2023, he was promoted to Assistant Manager.

Feeling unappreciated, he said that he sent over 400 applications for all kinds of jobs and in mid 2023, he moved to a new company (Company B).

In his new role, he explained that his salary was bumped up by 70 per cent because it was a managerial role.

Out of the blue, one of the companies which he had applied for previously contacted him and considered him as a Manager role in their company.

“I told them I applied in 2022, but now I am with a new company, and my pay has increased, hence my new demand has increased,” he said, adding that the company that reached out to him was a start up, so there was a higher risk when it came to job security.

He then informed the company that he would only accept the offer if they paid him much better and lo and behold, he was offered a 90 per cent increase!

READ MORE: M’sian man takes home RM41K in SG, despite knowing nothing of his job

The man then shared that he joined the company (Company C) in February 2024.

However along the way as a start up company, the man explained, it suffered a few hiccups when attempting to penetrate the Malaysian market and decided to let him go.

But as the proverb “When one door closes another door opens”, goes, the man who had been keeping his eye out for another job since he joined explained that he already had an offer lined up.

To make things better, the new company (Company D) is a multinational corporation, more stable and offered him a 20 per cent pay bump for the same role!

At the end, he joined Company D last month.

The post has naturally garnered much interest on Reddit with many Redditors expressing their opinion on the job hopping.

“Ethics aside. Jumping is not an issue. Issue comes when their capability doesn’t match the pay increase. Happens to a few people I know. So either they get to up speed ultra quick or risk getting found out after a while in the job. All the best to you OP. Great stuffs,” commented @Ray_Hayata.

“Good luck to you. Just remember the more senior position you have which translate to your pay the higher expectation it will be from the company. Be prepare to also upskill yourself and perform,” said @Equal_Principle_3399.