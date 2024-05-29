JOB-HOPPING, is it good or bad?

Some may say it shows a lack of commitment and accountability. But others believe there are pros to job-hopping as it could variably lead to an increase in salary and a diversified skill set.

An anonymous Malaysian recently took to @meinmokhtar X page to share how the individual favours job-hopping.

“I am proof that despite coming from a B40 family, having no form of connection and just ordinary results, my basic salary today is RM6,500.

“The way is to job-hop,” said the person.

The unidentified person goes on to explain how job-hopping works, sharing that one would stay a maximum of one and a half years if salaries were below RM3,000.

And when the employer tried to get the individual to stay by offering a higher salary, the individual would refuse, stating that the employer could have just paid their employees better wages in the first place.

“I wouldn’t even accept the counter offer my boss gave me because if he wanted to raise my salary, he could have done it earlier but he chose not to.

“Leave until you find a company with the best benefits.”

The tweet has since garnered 350.5K views with many X users sharing their personal views on the job-hopping tactic.

“With 10 years experience, I went to five different organisations. The only way to progress your salary in my opinion. Anon was speaking the truth, if the company counter offers, it means they had the funds in the first place. A reminder that corporations exist only for profit first,” shared X user Amalina.

While X user Farhan said that, “If you want to job-hop, you can, but please hop with knowledge and experience. If you job-hop blindly for the sake of chasing after money, it wouldn’t fare well in the long run.”

What do you think ? Is job-hopping necessary in today’s world?

