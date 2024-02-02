Some of us may have thought about working overseas, especially when it comes to the exchange rate. But the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

Recently, a Malaysian teacher, Jai, who works in an elementary school in the United States shared a clip of his class environment on his TikTok account.

He first captions the video with his initial thought: “Wouldn’t it be amazing if I worked in an elementary school in the USA?”

One of the shots in the video showed a classroom with papers scattered all over the floor and as Jai walks around, he shows that even the chairs are in upright positions.

He captioned it, “the students help to arrange the items.”

Another shot was an injury on Jai’s hand and he captioned it, “the place where my student expressed his feelings”.

The part that truly shocked netizens was a student that used offensive words towards him.

“Don’t fuc**ng talk to me, don’t fuc**ing talk to me”, said the student in the video.

Jai also shows netizens in the video how he has to deal with the students’ tantrums and attempts to chase them back into the classroom.

The 21-second clip which has already garnered 2.1 million views had drawn in a myriad of comments from netizens.

“We are blessed because our momma can throw slippers when we’re rude,” commented one netizen.

“In comparison to us in Malaysia, our naughtiness level is just 3/10,” said another.