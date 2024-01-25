USUALLY when our doors are not working like they should, one would usually call someone to repair it but it would require some waiting.

However, this woman has decided to take it up a notch and rent a crane to lift her up to her residence after her electric door malfunctioned.

“This is my best moment in 2024. My electronic locks did not work. I was told to break down the door but I refused so I rented a crane to lift me to my place,” Tammy Kin Nee said in her Facebook post.

In the video attached, Tammy was seen being lifted several storeys up an apartment building and thankfully, managed to enter her balcony without a hitch.

Tammy also replied to netizens’ comments regarding the incident and told them that renting the crane was cheaper than breaking down her door just to replace it.