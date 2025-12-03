Barriers persist for PwD despite employment efforts

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia has about 736,600 registered persons with disabilities (PwD), accounting for 2.2% of the total population.

Despite ongoing government efforts to support PwD employment, many continue to face significant barriers in securing stable, meaningful jobs that match their skills.

Persatuan Kebajikan Ahsana Kuala Lumpur administrator Ana Atikah Zainal Abidin has called for mandatory accessibility standards across all sectors and a stronger focus on skills-based hiring to create a truly inclusive workforce.

Referring to recent Human Resources Ministry data, which showed that 75,566 PwD had secured employment over the past five years, she said while it was a positive development, more efforts were needed to ensure equal opportunities and a supportive work environment.

“The numbers are definitely a good sign but many end up in entry-level roles with limited chances for growth. So, while there is progress, there’s still a long way to go.

“Additionally, there are many different types of disabilities, but only those with physical or intellectual disabilities seem to be the main focus when it comes to job opportunities,” she said.

She added that PwD often find work systems and processes difficult to navigate, making proper support crucial to helping them thrive in the workplace.

“The biggest barriers are accessibility and attitudes, with many workplaces still lacking the proper facilities and tools to support PwD.

“Additionally, subconscious bias remains prevalent and PwD often remain in the same roles without clear opportunities for advancement,” she said.

Ana Atikah urged the government to introduce stronger incentives and stricter enforcement to ensure businesses not only hire PwD but also invest in their training and long-term career development.

“Many companies still view hiring PwD as a way to meet quotas rather than an opportunity to build a diverse and skilled workforce. Providing special hospitality would also make a big difference,” she said.

She added that with the right support, PwD could take on almost any job, particularly remote roles in IT, design, writing and

customer support, which offer greater flexibility.

“For those with physical disabilities, careers in administration, finance and digital marketing can be good options. What’s truly important is for employers to prioritise skills over disabilities,” she said.

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan professor of Human Resource and Industrial Relations Prof Dr Balakrishnan Parasuraman said workplaces should offer appropriate accommodations and flexible work arrangements while ensuring fair and non-discriminatory hiring practices.

“According to the Statistic Department’s 2023 data, 3,856 civil servants with disabilities were employed, reflecting a 3.5% increase from 3,724 in 2022. Among them, individuals with physical disabilities made up the largest group at 65.2%, followed by the visually impaired at 20.4% and those with hearing impairments at 8.7%.

“In the private sector, KFC has hired over 350 PwD, specifically individuals with hearing and speech impairments, where hiring is based on candidates’ skills rather than quotas,” he said.

Balakrishnan said Malaysian employers’ willingness to hire PwD largely depends on the availability of appropriate facilities, the nature of the job and the ability to accommodate special needs.

He noted that some industries, including high-tech, labour-intensive manufacturing, construction and cleaning services still lacked inclusivity as the physical and technical challenges could be difficult for some PwD to navigate.

“PwD should have equal career growth opportunities based on merit, yet many remain in entry-level roles. The PwD Act 2008 ensures that businesses provide fair treatment

and reasonable workplace accommodations,” he said.

With the proper infrastructure and support, he said PwD could be employed across different sectors.