A young woman’s car purchase became a nightmare after her brand new vehicle gave out after a mere eight hours.

Nagakanni Subramaniam shared her disappointing experience with her brand new car on Facebook, saying that she has been waiting to resolve the issue for over two months since her meeting with the customer service team in November 2023.

To Nagakanni’s dismay, she is still paying off her loan costing RM537 for the now non-functioning vehicle since October 2023.

Her ordeal started after she had purchased the car from the dealership in Segamat, Johor at 7.40am on Oct 17 2023 and

“When I started the engine eight hours later, the stopped working,” she said

The next day on Oct 18, her car was towed and then later notified by the mechanic that the engine was gone. Nagakkani contacted Perodua and informed them about the issue at hand, requesting for a replacement.

The Perodua customer service representative told her that she would get a response on the matter “within two weeks or up to a month.

A few weeks later on Nov 9 2023, a Perodua sales executive called Nagakanni and let her know that the brand new car engine was spoiled due it containing foreign elements like sugar.

On Nov 15 2023, the same sales executive advised her to take up another loan for a new car in place of her damaged car. Nagakanni declined to do so since she had to pay off her previous car loan.

“I told him that I can only do so after he settles my previous loan first as I am still paying off that loan until today,” she said.

Furthermore, she was pressured by the same dealership she bought the damaged car from.

Finally on Dec 8 2023, Nagakanni was informed that Perodua was conducting an internal investigation but her request for a car replacement was rejected.

As of Jan 2, she had not received a proper response from Perodua even though it has been two months already.