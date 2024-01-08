A roadblock right after the Sungai Besi toll plaza heading south where all lanes were closed except for one has sparked outrage among Malaysians after photographs of it went viral recently.

The image, taken from a high vantage point, shows a massive traffic jam building up before the toll plaza as authorities closed all lanes except one to conduct the roadblock.

Shared by @update11111 on X, the post has garnered over 629,000 views and more than 8,500 likes.

The caption read, “Sungai Besi toll south-bound last night. They can open four lanes but they choose to open just one. They’ll repeat this forever.”

Malaysians in the comments section unanimously criticised the inefficient roadblock practice, which caused significant inconvenience to road users.

One netizen commented, “Can someone explain why they always block off all lanes except for one during roadblocks? I’ve seen this since I was young and now I’m 35.”

“Sometimes people are going back far after work, then they have to be stuck in this jam. So stressful. Tomorrow I have to return to work some more,” another frustrated netizen commented.

A third person jokingly commented, “In life we must be creative and innovative.”