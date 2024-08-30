AS the 67th National Day celebrations kick off tomorrow at Dataran Putrajaya, thousands of Malaysians are gearing up for a grand display of parades and performances.

However, with an estimated crowd of 200,000 heading to the federal capital, securing a prime viewing spot is becoming a challenge.

Of the many attendees, only 8,000 will manage to grab the highly sought-after seats. As a result, social media is buzzing with discussions about the best time to arrive in Putrajaya for a great view of the parade.

TikTok user @shafikaaaa18 shared her experience from the full rehearsal, calling the event “very lively” but noted that by 6:15 am, all 8,000 seats were taken, with about 15,000 people already present.

“Maybe on Aug 31, (I should) come at 3am to reserve a spot. This is the situation at 7:30 a.m., so plan your time to come,“ she wrote in her video caption.

In the clip, attendees were shown waiting for the rehearsal to start, with some standing while others sat on the ground.

Netizens chimed in with their tips and past experiences.

One user called @MrsRoy commented: “”Please come by tonight, 30/8, before 9. God willing, we’ll get a seat.”

SabrinaMK wrote: “Last year, I went. I chatted with the guy next to me on August 30 at 6 p.m. and he had already come to set up camp with his family. I hope it doesn’t rain that night until dawn.”

“Camping gang for Merdeka Eve will be there!” dino santiago commented.