Merdeka Parade to spotlight ‘cuci rasuah’ dance with brooms & dustbins

AS the Merdeka Day Parade is set to take centre stage in Putrajaya, tomorrow, an unexpected performance has been included involving an interpretive dance featuring brooms and dustbins.

Sin Chew Daily recently shared images from the rehearsal on Facebook, highlighting the symbolic dance at Dataran Putrajaya.

The performance apparently represents Madani government and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s mission to “cuci rasuah” or “clean up corruption” in the country.

“The annual National Day Parade will take place on August 31 at Putrajaya Square.

Today, a full rehearsal was conducted, featuring low-flying military aircraft and marching by the nation’s armed forces.

A video also shared by a TikTok user @faridsinclair showing glimpses of the dance rehearsal has since garnered 19,900 views.

In the video, dancers can be seen choreographing with brooms and dustbins in a symbolic representation of the anti-corruption effort.

Netizens were clearly amused in the comments.

One user called Pie wrote: “I wonder who their choreographer is... so impressive!”

“That’s awesome...the best!” Nur Haszatul Aishah commented.

The grand celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on August 31 will feature a parade and procession involving over 17,262 participants, 67 contingents, 36 brass bands, 534 land and air assets, as well as 100 service animals.

“Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka” has been chosen as the theme for both National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations this year.