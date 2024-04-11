A car dealer was taken aback by a young Malaysian’s request to slash the price of a Honda Civic up for sale to suit their low income.

Taking to Facebook, Wan M Faris shared his thoughts and a screenshot of the conversation between him and the young Malaysian individual.

“I rarely (share) conversations with customers because I have no desire to share things that are unbeneficial.

“But today, I felt that I was losing my patience with this Gen-Z (individual),” Wan said in his post.

Previously, Wan offered a Honda Civic for sale, priced at a total of RM163,000.

In the screenshot attached to the post, the young customer tried to negotiate a “discount” as low as RM100,000, with a nine-year loan.

Seeing this, Wan rejected the customer’s “offer”.

The customer later said they wanted to lower the offer price due to their net income of approximately RM1,700.

Wan responded, saying the customer’s request “does not make any sense”.

He also provided some insightful advice at the end of his post to Gen-Z Malaysians to wisely manage their finances and work as hard as they can to finally afford the things they want.

Netizens pointed out how unrealistic the customer was, mentioning how their RM1,700 pay can only afford cheaper models.

“With RM1,700, the best you can probably get is an Axia. T20 appetite, B40 salary,” a netizen said.

“Does this person think they are at a market to bargain the price of the car? Did they fall from the sky?” another user quipped.

“Not sure whether buying a Myvi earning only RM1,700 would be approved,” a netizen chimed.