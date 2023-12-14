When faced with a cockroach, most of us would be running the other way. Some of the braver ones would come face to face with the enemy wielding a newspaper or broom.

But one man in Japan took the fight with the roach to a whole new level when it led to him causing an explosion in his home. The window in his balcony broke in the incident.

According to the report in the Mainichi Shimbun, the incident occurred at around midnight on Dec 10.

The 54-year-old spotted the cockroach in his apartment and sprayed a large amount of insecticide in hopes of killing it. A minute later, an explosion occurred.

Investigations were done and burn marks were detected near a “kotatsu” heating table. The explosion is believed to be ignited by sprayed insecticides coming into contact with electrical outlets or other sources.

According to several pest removal companies, this was not the first explosion that happened due to the insecticide. Japan’s National Consumer Affairs Centre has received several reports of such explosions, Mainichi reported.