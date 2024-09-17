TWO married workers in an affair and caught kissing in the workplace filed a lawsuit against their employer following their termination.

The male and female employees, identified as Liu and Chen respectively, were working at a pharmaceutical company in southwestern China.

Liu’s wife exposed his affair in the company’s tennis group chat and to a general manager in March 2020, South China Morning Post reported.

Despite Liu being confronted by Chen’s husband at their workplace, in front of their colleagues, both the employees went on with the clandestine affair.

Flaunting their relationship at work, the two were spotted kissing in October 2020, and one of their colleagues intervened, asking them to stop but it only resulted in an argument.

The following day, a joint complaint letter was penned by seven employees to the general manager.

Citing the company’s rules and regulations, Liu and Chen were sacked by the company for going off the “rails”, as quoted, and were in violation of said rules.

In the wake of their termination, Chen filed a lawsuit against the company, demanding a compensation of 26,000 yuan (RM15,614) and Liu, previously holding a more senior position, asked for a higher sum of more than 230,000 yuan (RM138,125).

During the lawsuit, the company justified their actions, pointing out their handbook clearly stating its right to terminate an employee’s contract if they are found to be “morally corrupt”, tarnishing the company’s name and have a “negative influence”, as quoted.

With this claim, the court took the company’s side and dismissed Chen and Liu’s lawsuits.