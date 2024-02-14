RECENTLY, a famous TikTok video perplexed netizens when a local student chose to propose marriage to Cik B, Dato Seri Vida’s 19-year-old daughter.

Dato Seri Vida also revealed a series of voice messages from a male who sneaked into her Instagram DM. The boy wasted no time in disclosing his intentions, and Cik B did not hesitate to broadcast the contents of the voice notes on her TikTok.

“If I fail my SPM, can you take care of me?” He wrote.

The youngster, who was going to take his SPM test, approached Cik B and recommended a strategy if he failed the exam.

He was considering having Cik B look after him if he didn’t fare well academically.

Furthermore, he then said, “Can you take care of me financially if I fail my SPM examination?”

Jokingly he added, “You’ll work, and I’ll stay at home to take care of Dato Seri Vida.”

Cik B, on the other hand, did not respond to the student, but the persistent youngster continued to try his luck.

He urged, “Cik B, could you please respond to me?”

Unfortunately, he had yet to hear from Cik B. I imagine she isn’t ready to share the benefits of her labour so soon.