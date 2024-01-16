Once again, one of Malaysia’s well-loved cars, the Myvi, has created headlines.

This time, it was recently spotted with a two-seater armchair strapped to its roof. The 15-second video which has since gone viral was posted on TikTok by user papashalan2.

“Myvi is the best in Malaysia, gang. Anything is possible,” captioned the user in his video.

Amused by the act of the Myvi owners, many netizens also commented on what their Myvi has miraculously carried.

One netizen claimed to have fitted a refrigerator and even a washing machine inside.

Another netizen joked that one wouldn’t have to take the trouble to rent a lorry to transport furniture and that the Myvi could do the job.

While many others commented that the Axia could also get the same job done.