EVERYONE knows that when our national anthem ‘Negaraku’ is being played, one must stand up.

And most importantly, one has to respect by hoisting up the Jalur Gemilang flag and not any other flag, no matter the cause.

Sukanzcom took to their TikTok account three days ago to share a rather peculiar video of a Palestinian-themed banner being raised while the national anthem Negaraku was played.

The incident is believed to have taken place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

In the one-minute video, a “Free Palestinian”-themed tifo (a flag or picture that is held up by the supporters of a team at a football match) could be seen being slowly raised while the Negaraku was played in the background.

The tifo had the words “No Surrender” written on it.

While one can consider the flag a form of solidarity to Palestine, many netizens took to the now viral video exclaiming their surprise and disappointment that instead of the Jalur Gemilang, a foreign banner was raised.

Many took to the comment section to express their displeasure, questioning where was the Jalur Gemilang.

“I really do not understand. It’s Negaraku being played, but the flag is different,” noted @mrenergysaver.

“That is our national anthem. I am left speechless,” said @rvch99.

“Why was the flag change? That is not our national flag, why is it another flag,” commented @daxtg.

ALSO READ: ‘Negaraku’ in Mandarin was performed during classroom lesson