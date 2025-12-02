WHILE we typically indulge during any festivity, it is vital to eat in moderation to avoid any health issues down the line.

A woman suffering from severe digestion issues had to be hospitalised after food binge during the Chinese New Year festivities.

Taking place in Jiangsu, China, the woman, identified as Zhang (transliteration), started feeling bloated about a month ago but fail to adjust her eating habits, China Press reported.

Zhang reportedly developed an overeating habit earlier.

Two weeks later the 41-year-old still suffered from bloating to the point of vomiting which became worse in that period of time.

After that, she was rushed to the hospital after consuming persimmons because she felt pain in her abdomen. She reportedly fell into a coma after being transferred to the intensive care unit.

Doctors soon found that Zhang’s stomach was extremely dilated due to duodenal obstruction, resulting in necrosis and perforation in multiple areas of the gastric wall.

During her surgery, over 3,000 millilitres of stomach contents were removed which included large amounts of pickled vegetables, bean sprouts and other types of food weighing 5 kilograms in total with six-centimeter large stomach stones extracted.

The surgery, which lasted the whole night, saved her life in the end where she underwent a total “gastrectomy with an esophagojejunostomy”, as quoted.