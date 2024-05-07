The Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) came to the aid of an elephant calf who was stuck inside a narrow roadside drain in Kelantan.

In the video which was uploaded to Perhilitan’s Facebook page, the rescue mission took place on June 30, along the Batu 13, Jeli East-West Highway road in Jeli, Kelantan.

Perhilitan shared that eight personnel from the Perhilitan Jeli District office went to the location to conduct the rescue operation of the elephant calf.

In the video, a harness could be seen placed onto the elephant calf. A backhoe was then used to tug on the harness and after a couple of tries, they were able to pull it out of the drain.

It was really sweet that the mother elephant was right by her calf’s side, patiently waiting for the rescuers to bring her baby out of the drain.

Once the calf was free, the mother and child and then made their way across to road towards the jungle.

In the same video, the calf could be seen struggling adorably to get across the guard rail. Perhilitan then cut the road barrier so that the elephant calf could walk to the jungle.

The wholesome video attracted the attention of many Facebook users who were gushing over the adorable baby elephant and the patient mother.

“Once the calf is home, for sure he’s going to get scolded by the mother for playing by drain,” joked a netizen.

“The mother was really loyal, waiting there. It was as if she understood they were trying to save her baby,” said another.

Many also showered Perhilitan with praise for their efforts to rescue the calf and unite the duo.

“Alhamdulillah, excellent. This mother elephant will always remember those who saved her baby.”

