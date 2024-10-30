THE topic of monthly wages has recently been making waves in social media, especially since Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the new minimum RM1,700 when he announced the Budget 2025.

Now, one pisang goreng stall owner has shared that he pays his hard-working employees RM2,000 a month!

In a TikTok video shared on destinasitv’s account, the man runs Uncle Yeop Pisang Goreng, a stall selling pisang goreng in Shah Alam, Selangor.

He explained that he gives his staff a basic salary of RM2,000 and to sweeten the pot, he plans on giving them another RM2,000 as year-end bonuses as he feels it is a well-deserved salary for their hard work.

“Look at them with your own two eyes. How they work so hard just to fry the pisang goreng in order to support themselves,” said the man.

He adds that this pisang goreng stall is a family business and in the end, the business would go to them.

However, he shares in the video that he has no plans on expanding his pisang goreng stall as small franchises, instead, he’s willing to supply his signature flour mix to those in Kuala Lumpur who are interested in starting their own pisang goreng business.

“Whoever uses my signature pisang goreng flour, you can open your stall at anywhere possible.

“I don’t mind. Blessings come from God, and I’m grateful for them,” smiles the man.

The video has since gone viral with more than 1,000 comments from Malaysian netizens impressed at how well he takes care of his employees and his humility.

“That’s great, bro. May Allah bless you and your staff with even more fortune. If there’s a chance, I’d love to try it out later!” praised BotakMakan.

Many compared the man’s generosity to their own salaries.

“A good employer. You’re fortunate, bro. Not like my company. It’s a big company, but every year they say there’s no profit,” commented Mohammad Fariz.

“This is a real employer. Why aren’t all employers like this?” pondered Syhmizi.