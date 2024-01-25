Pos Malaysia alerts public to watch out for incorrect delivery address message scam

We all know the basic phone scam modus operandi, where the scammers will pretend to be from an organisation you trust, such as your bank or the police.

Now, the scammers have adopted a new way to get your hard-earned money, by pretending to be Pos Malaysia.

X user @ruffleseed shared his experience with the scammers. He posted a screenshot of a message he received where the scammers posed as people from Pos Malaysia and claimed that his parcel could not be delivered due to incorrect address and postal code.

The message then continued to explain that if the user wanted his parcel, he would have to click to the link provided in order to change his delivery address and request a new delivery service.

In the comment section, Pos Malaysia has responded to the user and issued a warning about an ongoing scam in which these groups impersonate Pos Malaysia, sending misleading SMS.

Many other netizens commented under @ruffleseed’s post, sharing their experiences of receiving similar messages.

“I thought it was legit at first because this message was sent from a number where I normally receive OTP and past flight delay updates. I managed to type a made up address and after that it led to a next page where it asked for payment RM1.37 & credit card details. Not proceeding,” shared user @skybbluu.