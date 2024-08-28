CHANGING lanes while driving should always be done in a safe and smart manner, otherwise you just might harm other motorists on the road including law enforcement personnel.

This after dash camera footage showing a traffic policeman onboard his motorcycle crashing into a car when a driver suddenly switched lanes recently went viral.

The incident is believed to have occurred in Jalan Cheras.

In the 22-second video which was posted onto Jabatan Siasatan Dan Penguatkuasaan Trafik PDRM Facebook’s page, the Honda City could be seen changing lanes from the right lane to the left lane.

However at the 17-second, a traffic policeman on a motorcycle appears out of the blue and crashes into the Honda City who was switching lanes rather abruptly.

This led to the cop colliding with the back of the Honda City causing the motorcycle to overturn.

At the end of the video, the traffic police could be seen lying on the road with his motorcycle on his leg.

In a statement, City Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said that the incident took place at 10.25am on Aug 25.

“Initial investigations indicate that the accident occurred when a car changed lanes suddenly and struck the officer, who was en route to work.

“Fortunately, the officer did not sustain any injuries. Both the car driver and the officer have reported to the police station for further investigation,“ he said.

