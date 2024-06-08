MOTORCYCLISTS are exempted from paying tolls in Malaysia, even on the highways.

And on highways, they have their own designated lanes for safety.

Despite that, there are still occurrences of motorcyclists using car lanes to squeeze through, inconveniencing cars in the process.

In a dash cam video posted onto #UpdateInfo’s X account on Aug 4, the driver can be seen approaching the RFID lane.

However, out of the blue, a motorcyclist is spotted sneaking through on the left side of the car making his way slowly in the RFID lane.

“Eh, can slit pass through this lane?” stated a caption in the video, highlighting the motorcyclist’s actions.

The motorcyclist then waits for the reader the scan the car’s RFID tag. The boom gate opens and the motorcyclist selfishly goes through.

In the video, he can be seen looking back to see that the car was now stuck behind the boom gate.

