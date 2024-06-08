MOTORCYCLISTS are exempted from paying tolls in Malaysia, even on the highways.
And on highways, they have their own designated lanes for safety.
Despite that, there are still occurrences of motorcyclists using car lanes to squeeze through, inconveniencing cars in the process.
In a dash cam video posted onto #UpdateInfo’s X account on Aug 4, the driver can be seen approaching the RFID lane.
However, out of the blue, a motorcyclist is spotted sneaking through on the left side of the car making his way slowly in the RFID lane.
“Eh, can slit pass through this lane?” stated a caption in the video, highlighting the motorcyclist’s actions.
The motorcyclist then waits for the reader the scan the car’s RFID tag. The boom gate opens and the motorcyclist selfishly goes through.
In the video, he can be seen looking back to see that the car was now stuck behind the boom gate.
“Now, how do I fix this problem? The money has been taken and the boom gate has detected that the vehicle has passed through,” said the video caption.
Ironically as the car driver reverses out of the lane, another motorcyclist can be seen waiting behind him (probably attempting to squeeze through, just as what the first motorcyclist had done).
However since the car was stuck, the motorcyclist had to reverse in order to make way for the car.
“The toll is free and there are designated lanes for motorcycles, but because of fear of roadblocks (usually because they’re worried about their own unpaid road tax or modifications), they end up making things difficult for others without feeling any guilt,” captioned the post.
Netizens jumped to the comment section, outraged by the acts of the selfish motorcyclist.
“If it happened to me, I’d make sure that every cent deducted from my tag is considered haram because of the motorcyclist. I wouldn’t care less about what happens to him afterward,” said a netizen angrily.
“If I was the driver, I would have stopped there and then. Let the motorcyclist look stupid in front of the boom gate,” commented another.