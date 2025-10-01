A retired teacher from Kuala Lumpur has struck it big, winning more than RM6.7 million by betting on his late father’s car number plate and the number of their former home.

On December 29, multiple Da Ma Cai Jackpot and Bonus prizes were claimed across various locations, totaling RM9.04 million in winnings.

ALSO READ: “Luckily I followed the inner voice” - 25-year-old wins RM6.2 million Toto jackpot

The retired teacher, who won the 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize of RM6,777,807, revealed his plans to use the money to renovate his family home and set up a fund for underprivileged students.

“As an educator, I believe education creates opportunities that shape individuals and enhance the community’s wellbeing.

Every child deserves access to quality education, and I’m committed to supporting this cause,“ he told the gaming company, in a statement.

Another winner from Puchong, who also claimed a 1+3D Jackpot prize, revealed that their combination was inspired by their children’s birthdays and zodiac sign, leading to a 3+3D Bonus 1st Prize of RM1,071,146.

In Port Dickson, a family business owner from Lukut won RM871,506 from a 3D Jackpot, crediting their victory to a vivid dream about the sea and a series of numbers that appeared in the sky.

“With Chinese New Year approaching, I plan to use the winnings for a long-awaited family vacation,“ he stated.