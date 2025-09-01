WINNING the lottery is a dream come true for many, offering the chance to provide financial security for oneself and loved ones.

For one Malaysian man, that dream became a reality as he ended 2024 with a bang, walking away with a staggering RM6.2 million jackpot!

Sports Toto Malaysia announced the exciting news on its Facebook page yesterday (Jan 8), revealing that the winner is a 25-year-old property agent.

He struck gold by winning the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 worth RM6,221,422.10.

The young man shared that he initially planned to place his bets on the Supreme Toto 6/58 due to its massive jackpot amount. However, he heard a voice telling him to bet on the Toto 4D Jackpot instead.

“Luckily, I listened to my inner voice and chose my car and house numbers—now I’m a wealthy young man,” he said.

Meanwhile, excitement among Malaysian punters is at an all-time high as the Supreme Toto 6/58 jackpot has reached an impressive RM75.45 million.

To stand a chance of winning the jackpot, players just have to choose six numbers between one and 58 and purchase their tickets from any Toto outlet located nationwide.

Many Sports Toto fans are also hoping that the current second-largest jackpot in Malaysia could hit a new record by surpassing the RM97.75 million jackpot won in 2022.

ALSO READ:

Retiree from Penang wins RM21.3m in Toto 4D Jackpot