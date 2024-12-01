The @ClownWorld_ Twitter page recently expressed their displeasure over a Malaysian favorite, the ‘cheese leleh’ (melted cheese) platter.

They wrote, “Ruined the meal (with the cheese)”.

In the video, it showcased a dish of ramen, nuggets, fries, meatballs, wedges, drenched in melted cheese directly off the sizzling hot skillet.

However, many of us locals enjoyed feasting our eyes on the melting cheese.

Many other foreigners felt otherwise.

In the comments, among foreigners who were disgusted by the ‘cheese leleh’ platter, a Malaysian spoke louder than the others.

The individual wrote, “Only Singaporeans and Indonesians are permitted to mock our cuisine. You white folks who consume bland, tasteless cuisine may all remain silent.”

Furthermore, several other people wrote, “How that amount of cheese makes it inedible.”

Another user additionally stated, “The meal was going well until they ruined it with cheese.”

Though many people believe that eating too much cheese can lead to health concerns, Malaysians and their love of cheese endure.

What are your thoughts? Will we ever get over our cheese addiction? For the sake of health, at least.