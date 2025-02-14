A heartbreaking incident involving the death and consumption of a pet dog has sparked outrage across China.

The dog, Yi Yi, escaped from a pet boarding centre in Shenzhen after being startled by fireworks during the Lunar New Year, South China Morning Post reported.

Yi Yi, a four-year-old native hunting dog, was later found injured on a highway, where workers later took her, cooked her, and shared its meat.

On January 29, Yi Yi’s owner, who was vacationing in the Maldives, had left her dog at the Little Tail Pet Boarding Centre.

With the owner’s consent, the boarding centre, which typically provides six to eight hours of supervised outdoor play in a fenced grassy area, allowed Yi Yi to roam freely that day.

After her disappearance, the owner offered a 50,000-yuan (approx. RM30,467) reward for Yi Yi’s safe return.

Investigations revealed that Yi Yi had wandered onto a nearby highway, where she was struck by a car. The footage showed two highway workers bringing the dog to their company’s kitchen. They cooked the animal and shared it with eight colleagues.

The dog’s owner, devastated by the loss, posted an emotional tribute on social media: “Yi Yi was hit by a car while running home. I’m sorry I could not protect you. I will always remember you.”

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation.

Both the highway company and the traffic police confirmed that the workers consumed the dog.

The highway company’s spokesperson explained that when the patrol officers found Yi Yi, the dog was already lifeless, and they followed internal procedures by taking photos and uploading them to the company’s system.

They believed it to be a stray and decided to handle it privately. The company has expressed regret and promised to take strict action against the involved employees.

The manager of the pet boarding centre has fully accepted responsibility for the events leading to Yi Yi’s escape and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Fu Jian, director of Henan Zejin Law Firm, asserted that the boarding centre should compensate the owner for both financial and emotional damages. He also stated that the highway workers violated the owner’s property rights and should be held accountable for compensation.

The dog’s owner has also announced plans to file a lawsuit against the highway company, which is currently under investigation for breaching food safety laws. She has pledged to donate any compensation received.

This tragic story has gained widespread attention, with over 65 million views on mainland social media. Many netizens have expressed their sorrow and support.

One wrote: “Just reading the owner’s words brings me to tears. I support her in defending both her and Yi Yi’s rights. I hope Yi Yi finds happiness in heaven.”

Another commented: “Even a stray dog should be buried with dignity. How could anyone be so heartless as to eat it?”

The incident has reignited the debate on animal rights in China, especially in Shenzhen, which banned the consumption of cats and dogs in 2020. Violators of the law can face fines up to ten times the value of the goods.