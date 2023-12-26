SECRET Santa is a Christmas tradition. Members of a group of friends, family, or coworkers draw random names to become someone’s Secret Santa.

But sometimes, this usually fun event can take a disappointing turn when you discover your Secret Santa has skimped on your gift or when you get insignificant items that you would never use.

According to @banubino’s TikTok tweet, she relayed a recent story of a buddy who received a present from his Secret Santa who spent less than the RM40 minimum limit.

She claimed that her friend’s expectations were already low, yet what he received was still unexpected. His Secret Santa gave him a towel.

“He wasn’t let down. He was just unhappy because he had received a towel.”

Although the brand was inscribed on the towel, it was difficult to determine the pricing of the products. He looked up the pricing online and discovered that the towel cost the Secret Santa RM30.

“At least hide it better,“ she added.

The woman herself was perplexed by the present and the price because it did not even meet the bare minimum of the RM40 limit. According to her, we can get a lot for RM40.

Though it was never verified, she felt it wasn’t something the Secret Santa purchased for the event, but rather something he had for a long time and used as a gift.

What do you think, could you look over a dreadful present from your co-worker?