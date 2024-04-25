Would you pay RM2,600 a month for a sparsely furnished room with a daybed?

A Singaporean man recently posted up a rental listing specifically to ethnic Chinese woman on a popular housing information page.

According to China Press, the room is a single room and is located in Sengkang, a residential town located in the North-East Region of Singapore.

Much to horror of netizens, the picture from the listing revealed that the room consisted of a mirror, a couple of built in cupboards, a fan and what appears to be a day bed.

No proper bed is actually provided based from the picture. And the landlord is charging S$750 (RM2,600) a month for the room.

The listing has also garnered additional scrutiny as the landlord who is a man who is requesting for female tenants. Usually, room listings that specify female tenants are posted by female landlords.

To make matters worse, the reflection from the glass cabinet showed the landlord taking the photo of the room and he can be seen as a middle-aged shirtless man.

This led netizens to question the landlord’s intentions, with many expressing their discomfort over the female only rental specifications, with such lacking living conditions.

