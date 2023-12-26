SINCE the 1975 event at the Good Vibes Festival, the government has become more stringent, and a killswitch was recently erected in the hopes that history would not repeat itself.

Joker Xue, a Chinese singer recently performed in the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“I can’t rip my shirt off” He stated.

Joker was slightly unwell throughout the performance, suffering with a cold and even coughing.

Despite his condition, Joker performed flawlessly and thrilled the audience not just with his performance but also with a joke he told on stage.

“I couldn’t rip off my shirt passionately because I am afraid of getting fined,“ Joker explained, causing the audience to bust out laughing.

How refreshing it was to see artists following the rules and enabling concert culture to continue in Malaysia.