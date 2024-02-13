Class potlucks are always a fun occasion. However, some of us have heartbreaking memories of how the food we brought to potluck lunches did not become a crowd favourite.

But one kind-hearted teacher recently shared a TikTok video of how one of his students was too shy to share what he brought to the class potluck because it was not as extravagant as what the other students brought.

48-year-old teacher Azfaizal Abdul Aziz begins his video stating that he had discovered the box of agar agar that his student was too shy to show to the rest of the class.

Later in the video, he was seen enjoying the agar agar before proceeding to share the rest of the sweet treat with the class.

“Her mother made it, but she refused to let me have a taste. Hey, it is good. Not too sweet. It is cold, too,” said the teacher.

The video which has gotten a whopping 4.5 million views was flooded with comments from netizens who thanked him for sharing the student’s food as well as sharing their own personal stories of how their food was rejected by their classmates or teacher.

“I would like to share my story as well. I once brought coconut milk agar agar which was green in colour. No one wanted to eat it except for my male teacher who finished it all. I still remember it today,” said one netizen.

“I’ve brought caramel pudding for a potluck. Not even one person touched the dessert, it was heartbreaking. I threw it away along with the glass bowl that it was served on. Wanted to cry but I couldn’t, I needed to remain strong,” commented another.