DUE to her excessive consumption of bubble tea, a 20-year-old Taiwanese lady had to undergo surgery to remove over 300 kidney stones.

Xiao Yu was taken to Taiwan’s Chi Mei Medical Centre with a fever and severe lower back discomfort, according to The Straits Times.

An ultrasound scan revealed fluid retention as well as the presence of kidney stones ranging in size from 5mm to 2cm in her right kidney.

While, an accompanying blood test revealed that the excessive drinking of bubble tea resulted in an increase in white blood cell count.

According to reports, the surgeons used minimally invasive surgery to remove the kidney stones, which were characterised as “small steamed buns” by the hospital.

According to reports, Xiao Yu favoured drinking bubble tea over water.

Dr Lim Chye Yang, the urologist who performed the surgery on Xiao Yu, stated that roughly 9.6% of Taiwanese people will have kidney stones at some time in their lives.

He also mentioned that kidney stones were more common in the spring and summer, when there was more dehydration due to the hot weather.

Dehydration causes concentrated urine, which causes minerals to crystallise and kidney stones to develop.