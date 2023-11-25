Taxi driver tipped RM5,000 for reaching airport in time

A taxi driver in Bangkok received the surprise of his life when he was tipped a whopping sum of EUR1,000 (RM5,000).

Driver, Chang Yim, shared his fortunate experience on the Facebook group, Taxi Drivers in Thailand.

The grateful passenger had requested Chang to send him from Don Mueang Airport to Suvarnabhumi Airport in less than 30 minutes in order for him to catch his flight.

According to the customer, he was at the incorrect departure location.

Chang then told netizens, “He told me, ‘If you make it here on time and I don’t miss my flight, I will pay you extra.’”

Chang understood his customer’s predicament and delivered him to the requested airport in under 30 minutes. Considering that it takes 45 minutes to get between the two airports, that is quite an impressive accomplishment.

In the post, he posted a photograph of the two EUR 500 banknotes the appreciative traveller gave him. In the picture, the taxi metre indicated that the fare should have just been THB677 (RM90).

“The customer said to keep the change!” he captioned the photo.

The cab driver made it clear that he didn’t ask the customer for any more money.

“The passenger most likely had business to attend to and didn’t want to miss his trip. After figuring out what he would lose by missing the flight, he concluded that it must be worthwhile.”

Chang continued, saying that although at first, he was apprehensive to accept the unfamiliar cash, the passenger had paid him and left quickly.

He was pleased to inform netizens that the bills were real, as some netizens quizzed him on the fact that EUR 500 notes have been out of circulation for a long time.

Must be his lucky day, what do you think?