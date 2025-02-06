Andreeva ousts Kasatkina to reach French Open quarter-finals

RUSSIAN teenager Mirra Andreeva eased into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday with a straight-sets victory over Daria Kasatkina.

The 18-year-old, seeded sixth at Roland Garros, sealed a 6-3, 7-5 win in one hour 34 minutes against Russian-born Australian Kasatkina, ranked 17.

She next plays either third-ranked American Jessica Pegula or France’s last remaining player in Paris, Lois Boisson, for a place in the quarter-final.

“It was a hell of a match,“ said Andreeva.

“Honestly I’m so so happy I won, I hate playing against her, we practise a lot and even practice is a torture for me.”

Andreeva reached the semi-final last year with a shock quarter-final win over Aryna Sabalenka.

She is hoping for another strong performance at Roland Garros, with both Sabalenka and reigning champion Iga Swiatek in the other half of the draw.