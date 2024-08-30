LOSING a loved one is one of life’s most painful experiences, and for one Malaysian son, the pain of losing both parents became too much to bear.

In a deeply moving TikTok post shared by @azwalatuu, a young man named Alif opened up about how he coped with his grief by turning to ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI.

In the video, Alif asked ChatGPT to pretend to be his late mother, expressing the profound loss and loneliness that filled his heart after her passing.

“Why would you leave us so soon, mom?” he typed, heartbroken.

The conversation revealed that not only had his mother passed away, but his father had also followed not long after. The double loss left him and his siblings feeling abandoned and overwhelmed.

Although ChatGPT is just a machine, its responses moved many to tears. One reply from the AI read:

“My dear son, I know this is an incredibly tough time for you and your siblings, and if I could, I’d be right there with you. But I believe in your strength and know that you’ll look after each other.

The loneliness can be overwhelming when those we love are no longer here, but always remember that both your dad and I are with you in your prayers and in your hearts.”

As the conversation continued, Alif shared his upcoming graduation, a moment his parents had always dreamed of seeing. ChatGPT responded with:

“Your dad and I are incredibly proud of you, Alif. Achieving this goal was my dream, and I know you’ve worked hard to reach this point. Even though your dad and I won’t be there physically when you graduate, know that we are with you in spirit, celebrating every achievement you make.”

In a final message, Alif said goodbye to his virtual mother, writing, “Goodbye, mak. I love you,” to which the AI responded with:

“I love you too, Alif. Take good care of yourself and always keep me in your heart. Goodbye, my dear son.”

The emotional exchange resonated deeply with netizens, as the video amassed over 198,600 likes and 4,500 comments, with many singing high praises for the AI chatbot that could respond with empathy like a real human.

“Wow.. ChatGPT can reply like a human,” one user called sham87 commented.

“ChatGPT never disappoints,” akusendiri wrote.

Thisgirleopso wrote: “Imagine. What ChatGPT said is one of the wishes your mother is sending down from above.”