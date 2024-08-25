A waterpark owner’s gesture of letting special needs children use the facilities free of charge has received praise online.

Izzul Amin (@izzulamin_) shared on X shared his gratitude to the waterpark, saying that the owner gave them free access to the waterpark as soon as he found out about their trip.

He also clarified that he did not expect to get free passes or sponsorships from anyone for the trip as the budget was already planned out and the owner just happened to approach with their offer to fully sponsor the trip for that day.

However, Izzul did not disclose the location of the waterpark as he needed to get permission from the owner first.

ALSO READ: Differently-abled pak cik’s RM30 art earns RM500 from kind stranger

Despite the location not revealed, X users claim the park is located in Kuala Krai, Kelantan with one sharing a screenshot of an image attached of a child wearing a pass on his wrist, showing the name of the place.

Netizens were touched by the owner’s wholesome gesture and urged Izzul to share the waterpark’s location,saying it is “the least he could do” to help bring in more business.

Others also mentioned how business owners in Kelantan are quite “generous”, remarking how they never left hungry or empty handed.

ALSO READ: Berjaya Times Square theme park employees praised for assisting wheelchair-bound M’sian