Teen repeatedly kicks mother in public rage over broken phone

A disturbing incident in Shandong, China, unfolded when a teenage boy assaulted his mother in public for refusing to give him money to repair his broken handphone.

A viral Douyin video captured the shocking scene, where the boy repeatedly kicked his mother to the ground, continuing his assault despite attempts from bystanders to intervene.

One passerby tried to stop the violence but was told by the mother not to interfere.

A security guard also attempted to de-escalate the situation, asking the boy to stop, but the verbal and physical abuse persisted.

At one point, the teen could be seen running towards his mother, who was trying to walk away, to attack her again.

Despite the relentless abuse, the mother did not fight back.

Local police eventually arrived and subdued the boy, arresting him at the scene.

In a surprising twist, the mother told onlookers that she had called the phone company to inquire about fixing the handphone but received no assistance, leading to the violent outburst.

The boy, furious over the refusal, reportedly shouted,

“Get out there. I have to teach you a lesson! I’m not an adult yet, you should take responsibility for me!”

Later reports indicated that the mother had taken her son home from the police station the same day.

It was also noted that she had been raising the boy alone since divorcing her husband, possibly leading to over-pampering him.