A 29-year-old man from Khon Kaen, Thailand, made headlines by spending nearly 11 hours at a buffet restaurant, breaking his own records in the process.

This eating marathon was made possible through the restaurant’s unlimited time promotion, and he accomplished it without taking any sleep breaks.

Social media was abuzz as images circulated from the Oshinei Khon Kaen Facebook page.

A post highlighted the man, known only as Bank during his record-breaking visit, stating, “A customer is about to set a new record by dining for an extended period as part of the #UnlimitedTimePromotion.

“He began his meal at 11.03am and as of 7.19pm he has been eating for 8 hours and 16 minutes. In just one hour, he will break his previous record of 9 hours and 11 minutes, potentially setting a new high!”

Initially, Bank set the record at six hours on August 11, during a visit with friends, three of whom left early. He surpassed this mark on September 13, spending 9 hours and 11 minutes dining.

By the end of his latest visit, he clocked in at 10 hours and 57 minutes, a record likely difficult to beat given the restaurant’s operating hours from 11am to 10pm.

Any future challengers would need to start dining right at opening time and go uninterrupted to break this record.

In a media interview at Oshinei Khon Kaen, located on Sri Marat Road, Bank shared his experiences while collecting a bento set from the restaurant,” Thai new outlet Thaiger reported.

He revealed that he has been a loyal customer since its opening and was inspired by the restaurant’s social media posts to take on the challenge of breaking his own record.

Bank’s recent visit, which stretched over 10 hours, was somewhat spontaneous. “I didn’t set out to break a record,” he was quoted as saying.

“I was hungry after watching a movie at 6 am. With no food at home and no other dining options in mind, I headed to the buffet restaurant.”

During this fourth attempt, he managed to dine for over nine hours, which fell short of his previous record.

Bank detailed his approach to dining: “I take my time when eating, enjoying ice cream and drinks when feeling full before resuming my meal. I also take breaks to stretch and use the restroom.” He keeps himself entertained by browsing social media and reading news on a tablet.

Despite the viral attention surrounding his dining marathon, he views this experience as just another promotion and expressed surprise at the widespread interest in his story. He also shared that his favourite dishes at the restaurant include sashimi, particularly salmon, and ice cream.

Restaurant staff noted that most diners typically stay for a maximum of four hours, as the dining time is generally limited to two hours.

In total, Bank has dined at the restaurant four times during this promotional period, breaking his previous records each time.