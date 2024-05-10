A food delivery rider in Chon Buri faced an eerie situation after a customer refused to pay for an 850-baht (appox. RM108) KFC order, bizarrely blaming a ghost for placing it.

Police were called in to mediate the strange encounter, which took place late at night on October 1, Thai news outlet Thaiger reported.

The incident began when 33-year-old delivery rider Penapha reported that her customer, Than, refused to pay for his meal, claiming his late girlfriend’s spirit had made the order while he was asleep.

Police arrived at the scene to find the man outside his rented room, spinning a supernatural tale.

“I didn’t place the order,” he insisted, explaining that he had no funds to pay.

Despite his odd claim, he agreed to cooperate with the police if necessary.

Penapha recounted the bizarre interaction.

“The customer ordered KFC worth 850 baht (approx. RM108) and chose to pay on delivery. But when I arrived, he said he had no money and that a ghost had ordered the food.”

“He even threatened that if he got too hungry, he might kill someone,” she said.

She noted that she had previously delivered to the same customer without issue, but this time, the company policy left her unable to cancel the order.

Faced with a significant financial loss, she reached out to the authorities for help.

Police, suspecting Than might have psychiatric issues, brought both him and Penapha to Don Hua Lo Police Station.

At the station, officers pooled together to pay the 850 baht, ensuring Penapha was compensated for her work.