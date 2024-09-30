RECENTLY Malaysians were greeted by a viral social media video of Malaysian-registered vehicle which was clamped for parking illegally at the side of the road in Thailand.

Less than a week later, another Malaysian-registered vehicle has been making waves online for parking irresponsibly in our neighbouring country.

A Thai woman took to her Facebook to share a photograph of a white Nissan Grand Livina parking in a really strange manner.

From the picture, there were easily three perpendicular parking spaces available.

However instead of reversing and applying the proper parking etiquette, the driver opted to park the car in a strangle angle.

Due to this strange parking position, the vehicle took up three parking spaces, thus inconveniencing other drivers who would want to park at that location.

“So there’s this too. Whatever makes you happy. Thai’s are fine with anything. Please respect the rules and regulations for the sake of the country, dear neighbours,” called the woman out in her Facebook post.

The incident is believed to have taken place in Thepha, a district in the southeastern part of Songkhla province, southern Thailand.

The post has since attracted a lot of comments from Malaysians who have apologised on behalf of the driver, adding that the driver’s parking skills was “embarassing to Malaysians”.

“Sorry, we don’t acknowledge this as a Malaysian citizen. Maybe a monkey,” commented Siti Aishah.

“He maybe left his brain at home. Sorry on his behalf Phi Nong Thailand,” said another.