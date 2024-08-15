LAST month, Malaysians were amused by a ‘threatening’ signage a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur warning smokers to not smoke at their eatery.

Now, an eatery in Bangi is making waves online for their funny signage encouraging their patrons to eat more.

Mohd Saifuddin Hashim took to Facebook group Bandar Baru Bangi Community (BBBC) to share a signage which was pasted onto the glass panel.

‘The more fatter we are, the harder it is to be kidnapped.

“Therefore to avoid being a victim of kidnapping, let us all eat a lot at Lubook Makan King,” said the signage.

A quick search revealed that Luboook Makan King in a restaurant in Dengkil which serves a variety of Kelantanese and Kedah dishes.

“No wonder no one wants to kidnap me,” joked Saifuddin in his caption.

Understandably, the Facebook post has garnered over 4,000 likes and more than 100 comments from Malaysian netizens who were tickled pink by the catchy sign.

“Tough to be kidnapped but easy to be chased. Snatch thieves would love that,” commented Chye Seng.

“If we’re fat, then how do we enter the lavatory on the flight? The door is pretty small,” joked Kool Lat.

“The more fatter, the easier it is to suffer from knee pain. Let us walk! If we get chased by dogs, then we won’t be able to run and then become food for the dogs,” commented Mohd Ezrizal Zakaria.

Many also praised the slogan, saying that it was an excellent marketing idea to attract customers to enjoy more dishes and future patrons.

“This marketing is out of this world!” said an amused Mohd Firdaus.