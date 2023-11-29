Kuala Lumpur: After causing outrage and sparking discussion on social media, a viral video featuring skimpily dressed women performing at a concert in Kelantan has gone viral.

The video in question showed several women performing on stage, receiving praise from the audience and flower garlands from them as they danced and sang.

Nevertheless, the recording generated a lot of controversy and highlighted the state government’s stance, which seemed inconsistent, especially in view of previous PAS criticism of foreign performances.

Some internet users voiced their concerns and demanded a thorough investigation into the incident in response to the uproar.

The video received mixed reviews from internet users, some of whom clarified the event’s background and the fact that it was hosted on a Wat (a Siamese Buddhist house of worship).

In addition, a different social media user emphasized the value of cultural significance and asked people to refrain from passing judgment before fully comprehending the concert’s context.

Meanwhile, “Kelantan Darul Thailand” was a humorous remark made by another user.

At the time of writing, there were nearly 212.8k views and over 150 comments on the video.