ACCORDING to a report by CNN, a study found that drivers of flashy cars are less likely to stop and allow pedestrians to cross the road.

And according to a survey of 1,892 drivers by the University of Helsinki, those deemed to have more disagreeable character traits were “more drawn to high-status cars.”

It’s tough to argue with the study no thanks to a dash camera footage of a driver of a Volvo SUV who not only cut a queue, but also spat on the road before running a red light.

In the dash camera footage which was posted on Reddit, the Volvo could be seen coming from the left, cutting the queue and taking the available space at the traffic light.

The driver then proceeds to open his car door before spitting on the road.

Before he closes his car door, he could be seen washing his hands on the road with a bottle of water.

At the 35th second of the footage, the Volvo then dashes across the road, despite the traffic light still being red.

The footage has since ignited the frustration of netizens who expressed that a driver could have all the money in the world, but still have a lack of class and driving etiquette.

“In one minute, he is able to demonstrate all the traits I hate. Very well done sir,” commented jof992.

A few Redditors have also shared that this is not the Volvo driver’s first offense.

“Googled his plate and found this on Facebook. Looks like a serial offender.

“Already encountered this car 3 times from Alam Megah to Putra Heights while coming back from work. Volvo (his number plate) just runs through red traffic lights and drives fast like he’s in a hurry to go to the bathroom. Yesterday, I bumped into him again. This time, he annoyed the car behind him. Intentionally stopping and driving slowly all the way from Alam Megah.”

Most of the Redditors also advised the OP (original poster) to send the video to the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and report the driver.

