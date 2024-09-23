DRIVING these days can be quite challenging given the number of road rage incidents that could potentially endanger others.

A man in Singapore was seen trying to stop a vehicle after claiming it hit his car.

During the incident, a white car was attempting to move away from a man blocking its way. The man, wearing an orange-coloured t-shirt, had blocked the vehicle from the traffic light right up to the side of the road.

The video, posted by @singaporenews65 on TikTok also showed the man whipping out his mobile phone to record the driver.

Before things could escalate further, the individual recording the incident approached the man and advised him to report the driver to the police.

Fortunately, the man calmed down, took his advice and let the car drive away.

After the man in the orange shirt explained his situation, saying his car was hit by the vehicle he tried to stop,

Netizens praised the video recorder for stepping in and de-escalating the situation calmly.