A WATER PARK located in Kedah has recently raised eyebrows over its “restrictive” policy.

The Berangan Aqua Park has garnered attention lately due to its alleged Muslim-only policy, restricting non-Muslims from entering the swimming pools.

In a report by The Vibes, a source working for the water park had confirmed the policy, stating that the park “caters to the predominantly Muslim population” in the area and due to the small sized facility.

“We are a small outfit and we mostly only cater to the villagers,“ the employee said.

Non-Muslims can patronise the park but claims that they are not allowed to enter the swimming pools as there is a “limit” of the number of people allowed to swim.

The recreational park had opened its doors back in 2021, reportedly meant to handle 50,000 visitors annually.

According to a review posted on Top-Rated.online via Google in 2023, a patron voiced out her confusion over the policy.

“This place is strictly for Muslims. I don’t know what’s the real reason behind this policy.

“I suggest to put up a signboard ‘no dog allowed’, ‘no pork/alcohol allowed’, ‘no bikini’ instead of saying Muslims only,” she wrote.

However, as of Feb 2, it was found that the “Muslim-only” label that appeared on the Google listing had been removed.

Kedah DAP chairman Tan Kok Yeow said that he was unaware of the theme park.

Meanwhile, a third party working in tourism commented that the park could be a private entity, allowed to impose certain terms and conditions in regards to the patrons.

“But if it is mooted as a tourism venture, it is difficult to impose conditions such as (on the basis of) Muslim and non-Muslim unless they (patrons) have documentation to prove they belong to which religion.

“Such personal matters are not usually disclosed in the open. An Indian may be a Muslim or a non-Muslim, likewise a Chinese,” he said.

On the other hand, founder of civil rights group Lawyers for Justice S. Raveentharan mentioned that a theme park is usually gazetted as a public recreational site.

“If it is restricted to Muslims only, it goes against the spirit of the formation of Malaysia as a multi-ethnic nation with strong tolerance and understanding.

“It also goes against the spirit of ‘Madani’ espoused by the Malaysian government which promotes understanding and goodwill, but perhaps the management has valid reasons,” said Raveentharan.