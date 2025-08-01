So if you were unaware, the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign was launched on Monday (Jan 6). The launch was officiated by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Hangar 6 of the MAB engineering complex.

The new logo features two mascots named Wira and Manja who are Malayan sun bears.

Wira, the male bear can be seen sporting a batik scarf around his neck while Manja, the female bear is dressed with a batik sash and a beautiful batik bow pinned on her head.

The mascots have already gone viral with Malaysian netizens gushing online over the adorable duo.

“So cute. Malaysians really seem to love the name Wira, huh? Even the last orangutan mascot was named Wira. Excellent choice. Manja is such a lovely name. I think this time the mascot will have plenty of fans. Well done, Tourism Malaysia!” praised Fatina Najwa.

“What great design on the mascot! Good job, Malaysia!” commented Diane Lee.

The buzz doesn’t stop there. Malaysians have flooded Tourism Malaysia’s comment section with requests for merchandise based on Wira and Manja.

“Make it as plushies! Sure many will try to get it including me as well,” urged Hafiz Zaini.

“Produce merchandise please. Plushies, keychain,” suggested Farah Waheeda.

“Admin, please quickly create merchandise like T-shirts, mascots, pins, and other exciting items for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and ASEAN 2025,” requested Shahril Husna Syifa Adawiyah.

With such overwhelming enthusiasm, we hope Tourism Malaysia will release Wira and Manja merchandise soon. We can’t wait to get our hands on these adorable items!