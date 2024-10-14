Woman claims she earns up to RM700 a week folding clothes

THERE will always be a demand for domestic services especially considering the busy lives of many individuals these days, where they would not have much time to do their chores.

With this, many individuals take advantage, catering to these demands by offering services in doing chores and are said to be able to earn a decent amount for themselves.

One such individual recently shared how she managed to make a pretty penny by just folding clothes.

Initially shared on X by @TemahUluBanat the post shared how the household chore was turned into a lucrative side gig, as shown in a screenshot of an Instagram post attached to the post showing the woman explaining how much she earns from folding laundry.

The post also highlighted how the job can be in high demand as not many are a fan of folding clothes.

The woman, known as @nurulatikahkhairi on Instagram, posted a reel sharing the benefits of her side gig of folding clothes.

In her post, Atikah offers her services by advertising them on a laundry service platform.

In the comment section of the reel, she responded to an Instagram user’s inquiry on her salary to which she claimed that she can earn between RM500 to RM700 if she worked folding laundry three times in a week.

The mother of three added that one may earn up to RM1,000 if they take up additional jobs.

Not only that, she said an agent under the company she works for has earned up to RM7,000, saying it was due to the agent signing a contract with several homestays.

In another Instagram reel, Atikah said her side gig of folding clothes has lesser risk and less capital involved to kick off her services.

Meanwhile, a user commented under the X post how they took up a similar part time job, focusing on spas, hotels and salons, while pursuing their studies, saying they managed to save up enough for a three-day vacation in Hatyai, Thailand.